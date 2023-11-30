Surprise Squad
Man accused of robbing two women at motel in Florissant four months apart

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of robbing two women at a Red Roof Inn in Florissant four months apart.

Antonio Mickey, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Police say both robberies happened at the motel in the 300 block of Dunn Road. On July 2, he allegedly knocked on the door of a woman’s hotel room and sprayed her in the face with mace when she opened the door. The two then struggled before he threw her on the bed and told her not to move. Mickey allegedly hid his hand inside his shirt, implying he had a gun. Police say he then took cash and the victim’s cell phone.

The next robbery occurred on November 26. Police allege Mickey knocked on the hotel room door of another woman and said he was a hotel employee. The victim let him in and he went into the bathroom. When he got out, he sprayed the victim with mace and threatened to shoot her before he took her phone and fled.

Mickey is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

