Granite City working to bring new manufacturing plant as U.S. Steel’s future remains in question

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Officials with Granite City are in the preliminary stages of attempting to bring a manufacturing plant to the area.

The announcement comes as layoffs are expected after U.S. Steel announced it would “indefinitely” idle primary operations at its Granite City facility.

A spokesperson for the company sent the following to First Alert 4 regarding the announcement Tuesday:

“U. S. Steel has indefinitely idled Granite City’s primary operations and will meet customer demand by leveraging the Company’s active iron and steelmaking facilities. This action was taken in order to help ensure melt capacity is balanced with our order book. Accordingly, the Company has sent the required notices to employees who potentially may be affected. We thank our employees for their contributions and will keep them informed throughout this process.”

“I’ve made numerous statements of how Granite City has to start moving out of the shadow of U.S. Steel,” Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said. “I think their tactics in the way they gone about this shutdown are deplorable.”

On Wednesday, Parkinson revealed to First Alert 4 that a bullet primer manufacturing plant is interested in coming to Granite City. Parkinson said the potential plant could move in along Route 3 just north of the Walmart. It could potentially employ up to 600 workers.

“In the time it might take us to land this company, get through all the regulations and build this company here--would be ample time for retraining for some of these steel mill workers,” Parkinson added.

“If the worst-case scenario happens here, then yeah, we would welcome any opportunities for employment around here. We’re the only ones in the United States that can make certain grades of steel nobody else can--here at Granite City,” said Dan Simmons, president of United Steelworkers Local 1899, Granite City. “I think we’ll be hearing here very shortly that we may or may not even be working for an owner called U.S. Steel. We may be looking to have a new owner in place.”

In August, U.S. Steel rejected a billion-dollar buyout from rival Cleveland-Cliffs.

