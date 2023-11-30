Forest Park Forever enhancing waterways on the park’s east side

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Forest Park? Likely, Art Hill, the St. Louis Zoo, and the Muny are at the top of the list.

Russ Volmert, the capital projects manager for Forest Park, said there is a whole other side that is not as commonly explored.

Volmer said, “There is a whole east side of the park that a lot of folks don’t experience.”

On the east side of the park, you will find Steinberg, a popular skating rink in the winter. Nearby is Jefferson Lake, one of the largest lakes at the park that offers fishing. On the south side of Clayton Ave. sits Bowl Lake.

Right now, Bowl Lake does not offer much to park visitors.

Volmert said, “We’re improving the environment, making it more sustainable, improving wildlife habitat.”

Bowl Lake is getting a major lift. The water was drained last year to prepare for its restoration. Final touches are being made on the education pavilion. The historic water feature, seven pools, is being restored and new plants will enhance the landscape.

These projects are just a few that make up the Waterways Project.

Volmert said, “The bigger intent of the Waterways Project is to provide more destinations and attractions to guest users on the east side of the park.”

The Waterways Projects was one of the visions outlined in Forest Park’s master plan, a plan drafted decades ago when Forest Park was in rough shape. Forest Park Forever was founded to oversee the restoration and preservation of the park.

Volmert told First Alert 4 that Forest Park Forever is working to connect Bowl Lake to Jefferson Lake through pipes and pumps. From there, Jefferson Lake will be connected to the Oxbow by a small dam. Finally, the waterways will flow into the River Des Peres system.

Better water flow will improve water quality, animal habitat, and overall park experience.

Forest Park Forever is also making improvements to the Jefferson Lake shoreline.

Volmert said, “There will be a plaza, an overlooking plaza, with a cascading waterfall that will fall into the lake. It will give you great views of the lake and the park.”

Included in the Waterways Project are new boardwalks, bridge repairs, and fountain restorations. The overarching goal is to draw people to the natural beauty of the park’s east side.

Volmert said, “We hope folks discover the beautiful landscape, the beautiful waterways, and just the beautiful spaces that we have here on the east side of the park.”

Donations to Forest Park Forever help voices be heard and fund future projects so the park can grow with the community and meet everyone’s needs. Join KMOV on Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a year-end membership drive for Forest Park Forever.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.