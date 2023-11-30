Surprise Squad
Fontbonne Universtiy to cut 21 programs, 19 faculty posts

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Fontbonne University will be eliminating 21 academic programs and 19 faculty posts amid a budget shortfall, the school announced Thursday.

In a release, the university, which is in Clayton, says the moves will save it more than $2 million for the 2025 fiscal year. The school says it was experiencing a $5.2 million shortfall. The academic programs will continue through the 2024 spring semester, with some currently enrolled students being allowed to keep studying in the programs beyond that. The faculty losing their jobs will be retained through December 2024, the school says.

The full list of affected programs and positions can be found here.

