Cirque du Soleil brings holiday-themed show to Fabulous Fox Theatre

Cirque du Soleil’s holiday-themed show has arrived at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cirque du Soleil’s holiday-themed show has arrived at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

‘‘Twas the Night Before” is the first holiday show by Cirque du Soleil. It is based on the poem by Clement Clarke Moore “A Visit from Saint Nicholas.”

The show will be at the theatre through Dec. 10. Click here to purchase tickets.

