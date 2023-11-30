Suspect, 14, arrested after carjacking, chase in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old was arrested after a carjacking and chase that occurred in St. Louis City Wednesday night.

Police say two suspects carjacked a man and woman who were unloading items from their car near the intersection of Pestalozzi and Compton in the Tower Grove East neighborhood. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and announced a robbery before both suspects stole the victims’ black 2019 Kia Optima.

The car was later found in the 5700 block of Etzel in the West End neighborhood after police chased it. A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

