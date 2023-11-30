Anthem introduces 250 Downtown jobs for specialty pharmacy team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anthem announced on Thursday that 250 new associate positions are open at their Downtown office.

Anthem announced that these positions will be full-time, long-term jobs that include roles such as pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, benefits specialists, and customer care agents. This is part of a specialty pharmacy team that will service those with rare and chronic conditions.

Anthem announced that they have already started the hiring process and plan to be fully staffed by mid-2024.

To apply, visit the website for Anthem’s parent company, Elevance Health, at careers.elevancehealth.com

Anthem currently serves nearly 40 percent of St. Louis City residents.

