Anthem introduces 250 Downtown jobs for specialty pharmacy team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anthem announced on Thursday that 250 new associate positions are open at their Downtown office.
Anthem announced that these positions will be full-time, long-term jobs that include roles such as pharmacists, nurses, pharmacy technicians, benefits specialists, and customer care agents. This is part of a specialty pharmacy team that will service those with rare and chronic conditions.
Anthem announced that they have already started the hiring process and plan to be fully staffed by mid-2024.
To apply, visit the website for Anthem’s parent company, Elevance Health, at careers.elevancehealth.com
Anthem currently serves nearly 40 percent of St. Louis City residents.
