After tragedy brought them together, local family surprised with trip

A family brought together by a tragedy received a surprise on Wednesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A family brought together by a tragedy received a surprise on Wednesday.

In December 2018, investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said 2-year-old Mason Lohman was taken to SSM Cardinal Glennon Hospital where he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. He had a seizure, bruising and arm and bilateral rib fractures. The man dating the boy’s biological mother was charged with abusing him.

Kayla and Jessica Lohman adopted Mason in 2021. Jessica’s brother was Mason’s biological father. He passed away when his son was a baby.

“He can’t walk, can’t talk, sees little to nothing,” the Lohmans told First Alert 4 last year.

Wednesday, Mason and his family got a surprise trip from Baking Memories 4 Kids, an organization that aims to spread joy to children with critical illnesses and their families. The organization is giving the family an all-expenses-paid vacation to the major attractions in Orlando, Florida.

Click here to learn more or to donate to Baking Memories 4 Kids.

