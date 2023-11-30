Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

4YOU: Affordable Christmas lets families shop for gifts at drastically reduced prices

Mission: St. Louis’ Affordable Christmas allows families from under-resourced communities provide gifts at drastically reduced prices for their children.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mission: St. Louis’ Affordable Christmas allows families from under-resourced communities provide gifts at drastically reduced prices for their children.

For Affordable Christmas, Mission: St. Louis turns their building into a department store where nothing costs more than $4. On Dec. 9, when families arrive for Affordable Christmas, they will eat breakfast and then be assigned a personal shopper to help them pick out toys. The toys are wrapped before leaving the building.

The organization is asking for donations of toys or money to help them serve over 1,200 children this year. They are hoping to have 5,000 toys in their virtual and in-person Affordable Christmas store!

Click here to donate or for more information about Affordable Christmas.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
Venkutesh Sattaru, 35, Nikhil Penmatsa, 27, and Sravan Penumetcha, 23, are charged with...
Police: St. Charles County suspects lured cousin to U.S. on promise of education, trapped him in basement and subjected him to slave labor for a year
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
Police are searching Michael Hunter, 20, of Belleville and Scorian Cortez Johnson, Jr. ,21, of...
Two persons of interest wanted in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Cahokia Heights

Latest News

Affordable Christmas
Affordable Christmas at Mission: St. Louis
forest park
Forest Park Forever enhancing waterways on the park’s east side
After tragedy brought them together, local family surprised with trip
After tragedy brought them together, local family surprised with trip
Mission: St. Louis’ Staying Power Awards celebrate strength and determination.
4YOU: Staying Power Awards