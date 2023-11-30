74-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing NB 61 on foot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed while on Northbound 61 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday evening.

The person killed has been identified as Barbara Fisher, 74, of Bloomsdale, Mo.

The accident happened on November 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Northbound US-61 north of Missouri Avenue.

A 2006 Dodge Caravan was traveling Northbound on 61, and Fisher was crossing 61 from the west to the east side of the road when the car hit her. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

