Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

74-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing NB 61 on foot

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed while on Northbound 61 in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday evening.

The person killed has been identified as Barbara Fisher, 74, of Bloomsdale, Mo.

The accident happened on November 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Northbound US-61 north of Missouri Avenue.

A 2006 Dodge Caravan was traveling Northbound on 61, and Fisher was crossing 61 from the west to the east side of the road when the car hit her. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Randall Bird was arrested and booked into jail on several charges.
Security guard accused of having sex with corpse at hospital morgue
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
Police are searching Michael Hunter, 20, of Belleville and Scorian Cortez Johnson, Jr. ,21, of...
Two persons of interest wanted in connection with fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Cahokia Heights
Generic Gavel
POLICE: St. Louis Co. man sold fentanyl that killed twin brothers

Latest News

File Graphic
Three in custody after St. Charles County Police find victim of enslaved labor, investigation ongoing
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield logo.
Anthem introduces 250 Downtown jobs for specialty pharmacy team
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Man accused of robbing two women at motel in Florissant four months apart
Owner of Railway Exchange owes contractors $4 million
Owner of Railway Exchange owes contractors $4 million
Porch pirates return to South City to steal packages & holiday gifts
Porch pirates return to South City to steal packages & holiday gifts