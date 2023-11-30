2nd suspect charged in 2020 fatal shooting in Hamilton Heights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis circuit attorneys on Tuesday charged a second suspect with murder in the September 2020 shooting death of a man in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Court records show 28-year-old Jerry Wafford, of St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the Darrell McClendon, 23, in the 1400 block of Temple Avenue.

During a hearing Wednesday, Associate Circuit Judge Catherine A. Dierker ordered Wafford be held without the possibility of bond.

Wafford is the second person charged with murder in McClendon’s death. Reuben Smith, 33, of Pagedale was charged in October 2022 with identical counts. A jury trial is slated in his case for Feb. 26.

According to a probable cause statement, on Sept. 7, 2020 the suspects yelled for the occupants of a residence on Temple Avenue to come outside for a fight. McClendon and another victim, who was not identified, were walking toward the residence where the argument was happening for an unrelated social visit when Wafford and Smith allegedly fired shots at them.

Police said in the statement McClendon was running away from the suspects when he was struck fatally by gunfire.

Witnesses to the shooting helped provide St. Louis Police with information about the suspects, with one witness identified Wafford in a photo lineup, according to the statement.

