Wonderful Wednesday, Rain Likely Thursday-Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures Approach 60° This Afternoon

Widespread Rain Thursday and Friday

Heaviest Rain Thursday Evening Into Overnight, 1-2″ of Beneficial Rainfall Possible

What’s Next: Count on a huge swing in temperatures today as we rise into the mid 50s to near 60° this afternoon. It will be Sunny and dry -- a great day to hang lights!

Rain Likely Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are expected to move in from the south from late Thursday morning into the afternoon. Steadier and heavier rain is expected Thursday evening into the pre-dawn hours Friday. Rain may turn lighter during the Friday morning commute and eventually taper off. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely. Watch for ponding on the roads Friday morning and plan for a slower commute.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.