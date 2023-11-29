Surprise Squad
Wonderful Wednesday, Rain Likely Thursday-Friday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Temperatures Approach 60° This Afternoon
  • Widespread Rain Thursday and Friday
  • Heaviest Rain Thursday Evening Into Overnight, 1-2″ of Beneficial Rainfall Possible

What’s Next: Count on a huge swing in temperatures today as we rise into the mid 50s to near 60° this afternoon. It will be Sunny and dry -- a great day to hang lights!

Rain Likely Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are expected to move in from the south from late Thursday morning into the afternoon. Steadier and heavier rain is expected Thursday evening into the pre-dawn hours Friday. Rain may turn lighter during the Friday morning commute and eventually taper off. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely. Watch for ponding on the roads Friday morning and plan for a slower commute.

