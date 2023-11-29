Surprise Squad
Teen robbed by 10 suspects after getting off school bus in St. Louis City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 13-year-old boy was robbed by 10 suspects after he got off a school bus in North City Monday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened just before 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of N. Vandeventer and Ashland. The victim got off the school bus and was approached by the suspects, who asked him if would like to buy marijuana.

The victim declined before one of the suspects pointed a gun at his ribs and stole several items, police say.

