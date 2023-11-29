St. Louis man facing 7 felony charges after using Instagram to meet up with minors, sexually assault them

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man is facing seven felony charges after investigators said he used social media to find underage girls, encouraged them to meet up with him and then sexually assaulted them.

Curion M. Turner, 25, of St. Louis, has been charged with one count of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, three counts of second-degree statutory rape, one count of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the investigation into Turner began in July 2023 after investigators spoke with a 14-year-old victim who told them she met Turner on Instagram. The victim said Turner claimed he was 17, and she told him she was 14. Turner then met up with the victim and sexually assaulted her.

On Nov. 18, investigators spoke with a 13-year-old victim who told them she also met Turner through Instagram, and they spoke for weeks. Turner told the victim he was 17, and she told him she was 13.

Investigators said on Nov. 15 Turner sent a rideshare car to the 13-year-old victim’s middle school to pick her up and take her to his apartment, where he sexually assaulted her.

On Nov. 24, investigators spoke with another 14-year-old victim who also met Turner on Instagram. Turner again claimed to be 17 and was aware of the age of the victim, according to court documents. Turner sent a rideshare car to pick up this third victim to take her to his location on Nov. 21. There, investigators said Turner sexually assaulted the girl.

Turner then took the third victim to a hotel where he gave her marijuana and sexually assaulted her again, court documents said.

Turner has been denied bond.

