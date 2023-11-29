Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis jail board talks with jail commissioner, still has concerns

St. Louis’ Detention Facility Oversight Board waited 18 months for an opportunity to tour the City Justice Center to begin investigating complaints.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ Detention Facility Oversight Board waited 18 months for an opportunity to tour the City Justice Center to begin investigating complaints from detainees and their families.

Reverend Darryl Gray is the chairperson of the board and said even after Tuesday, there are still questions and concerns.

“I think that this visit might have been a little more promising if we had gotten what we wanted,” Gray said.

Gray said the jail oversight board wanted to dialogue with detainees and staff and take a of tour the medical unit and problematic areas. However, on Tuesday, the board members said they never got that.

The only progress they made, according to Gray, was talking with the jail commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

Gray said there are still concerns because they were not able to walk the medical unit as they expected, which has been under heavy review following a rash of inmate deaths.

“If you don’t allow us in, then every complaint that has been lodged is going to be deemed that it’s true unless proven wrong,” Gray said.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge said 10 inmates have died within the past two years.

“Under this jail commissioner, there’s been seven alone, and that’s unacceptable,” said Aldridge. “Jail is not a place of luxury, but it shouldn’t be a place where people’s lives are being taken behind these bars.”

Back in October, First Alert Four spoke exclusively with Clemons-Abdullah, who said the jail’s issues are beyond her.

Only on 4: ‘One is too many’ Head of St. Louis City jail discusses inmate deaths, calls for resignation, and future changes

While Gray said Tuesday’s discussion with the commissioner was necessary, he’s not convinced she’s doing everything she can to ensure inmates and staff safety.

Gray said the board said there have been about 35 complaints it’s set to begin investigating, but that can’t happen until there’s full access to the jail for them to complete the investigations.

First Alert 4 reached out to Mayor Tishaura Jones’s office to ask about plans to hire new medical staff and a chief medical officer for the City Justice Center. We did not get a response to that request.

However, the city’s director of public safety office sent a statement: Commissioner Clemons Abdullah appreciates the opportunity to have frank discussions with the three members of the DFOB after they completed the required training in order to access the City Justice Center. Today was the start of more open dialogue and collaboration on how to preserve the health and well being of detainees and staff at the CJC.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post

Latest News

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Ambitious plans underway to turn Alton riverfront into National Park
‘A mecca for outdoor recreation’: Ambitious plans underway to turn Alton riverfront into National Park
Aldermanic President stresses need for affordable house, safer roads in legislative update
Aldermanic President stresses need for affordable house, safer roads in legislative update
Harris-Stowe facing possible accreditation loss after failing to submit data
Harris-Stowe facing possible accreditation loss after failing to submit data