St. Louis jail board talks with jail commissioner, still has concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis’ Detention Facility Oversight Board waited 18 months for an opportunity to tour the City Justice Center to begin investigating complaints from detainees and their families.

Reverend Darryl Gray is the chairperson of the board and said even after Tuesday, there are still questions and concerns.

“I think that this visit might have been a little more promising if we had gotten what we wanted,” Gray said.

Gray said the jail oversight board wanted to dialogue with detainees and staff and take a of tour the medical unit and problematic areas. However, on Tuesday, the board members said they never got that.

The only progress they made, according to Gray, was talking with the jail commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

Gray said there are still concerns because they were not able to walk the medical unit as they expected, which has been under heavy review following a rash of inmate deaths.

“If you don’t allow us in, then every complaint that has been lodged is going to be deemed that it’s true unless proven wrong,” Gray said.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge said 10 inmates have died within the past two years.

“Under this jail commissioner, there’s been seven alone, and that’s unacceptable,” said Aldridge. “Jail is not a place of luxury, but it shouldn’t be a place where people’s lives are being taken behind these bars.”

Back in October, First Alert Four spoke exclusively with Clemons-Abdullah, who said the jail’s issues are beyond her.

While Gray said Tuesday’s discussion with the commissioner was necessary, he’s not convinced she’s doing everything she can to ensure inmates and staff safety.

Gray said the board said there have been about 35 complaints it’s set to begin investigating, but that can’t happen until there’s full access to the jail for them to complete the investigations.

First Alert 4 reached out to Mayor Tishaura Jones’s office to ask about plans to hire new medical staff and a chief medical officer for the City Justice Center. We did not get a response to that request.

However, the city’s director of public safety office sent a statement: Commissioner Clemons Abdullah appreciates the opportunity to have frank discussions with the three members of the DFOB after they completed the required training in order to access the City Justice Center. Today was the start of more open dialogue and collaboration on how to preserve the health and well being of detainees and staff at the CJC.

