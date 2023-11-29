Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing from a crash survivor pleads not guilty

A St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing a wallet from a crash survivor has pleaded not guilty.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing a wallet from a crash survivor has pleaded not guilty.

Arnold S. Britt is accused of stealing a wallet following a February crash on South Grand and Forest Park. He was placed on administrative leave until the criminal case is settled.

Britt was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also has waived his right to an arraignment, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Overnight pursuit involving multiple police units in north St. Louis ends near Riverview
Overnight pursuit following attempted carjacking in north St. Louis ends near Riverview, five arrested
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

Latest News

A man was injured during an attempted carjacking in the 4200 block of Beck Avenue Wednesday...
Man injured during attempted carjacking in South City
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds
Two major health systems in Missouri are not going to be divided by I-70 anymore after they...
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems
Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems
Scene of attempted carjacking and shooting in South City on Nov. 29, 2023.
Man injured during attempted carjacking in South City