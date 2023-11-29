St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing from a crash survivor pleads not guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing a wallet from a crash survivor has pleaded not guilty.

Arnold S. Britt is accused of stealing a wallet following a February crash on South Grand and Forest Park. He was placed on administrative leave until the criminal case is settled.

Britt was charged with receiving stolen property, a felony, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also has waived his right to an arraignment, according to court records.

