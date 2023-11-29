Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

If there’s a lesson Kimberly Clark has learned in the last few years, it’s to keep as little as possible in her car.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If there’s a lesson Kimberly Clark has learned in the last few years, it’s to keep as little as possible in her car.

Clark lives in the Visitation Park neighborhood, where she and other residents have complained about what seems to be an endless stream of car break-ins.

Clark said she previously owned a Ford SUV that kept getting its windows smashed in. In the last few years, she’s started keeping only a few necessary items in her car — a blanket, a first aid kit and some cleaning supplies.

“I had to replace the side windows five times,” she said.

Earlier this year, Clark bought a new car, one that she wanted to keep safe. She mounted a security camera in her apartment window pointed at the street where she keeps it parked, hoping to dissuade would-be thieves.

She also did something most police officers advise against: unlocking her doors in hopes of avoiding a smashed window.

“We have to stop the madness,” she said.

While she hasn’t seen any windows broken yet this year, her efforts haven’t stopped people from rummaging through her car periodically, which she says has happened four times this year.

Her neighbors, too, have been fed up with the damage. Stephanie Crews, who lives in the same apartment building as Clark, said three of her family’s cars were broken into in the past year, even when parked in a secured lot.

“I’ve literally watched them breaking into cars before,” Crews said. “If you feel like you have lots of break-ins, keep all your stuff out of your car.”

In a recent incident, two people broke into another neighbor’s car parked behind Clark.

Clark’s cameras caught them smashing the rear window and even climbing inside it. The motion-activated cameras cut in and out of the progression, but it appears to show the two people hiding inside the car while a security vehicle drives by.

“I was watching the video and thinking, ‘Where did they go?’” Clark said.

The two burglars cautiously stepped out in the next clip, walking over to Clark’s car, which they found unlocked. Clark found it the next morning with the doors opened and the rear hatch popped, though nothing had been taken.

The same thing happened a few days later, which prompted Clark to post the video clips on social media in hopes of drawing attention to the issue.

" I want people to speak up,” she said. “We have to hold these people accountable.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post

Latest News

A journey through the Holiday Flower and Train Show
A journey through the Holiday Flower and Train Show
Giving Tuesday highlights need of local non-profits in season of giving
Giving Tuesday highlights need of local non-profits in season of giving
Bank of America employees volunteer with Operation Food Search
Bank of America employees volunteer with Operation Food Search
Local advocate displays child gun violence victims’ stories in Washington, D.C.
Local advocate displays faces of child victims of gun violence in Washington, D.C.