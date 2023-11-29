St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If there’s a lesson Kimberly Clark has learned in the last few years, it’s to keep as little as possible in her car.

Clark lives in the Visitation Park neighborhood, where she and other residents have complained about what seems to be an endless stream of car break-ins.

Clark said she previously owned a Ford SUV that kept getting its windows smashed in. In the last few years, she’s started keeping only a few necessary items in her car — a blanket, a first aid kit and some cleaning supplies.

“I had to replace the side windows five times,” she said.

Earlier this year, Clark bought a new car, one that she wanted to keep safe. She mounted a security camera in her apartment window pointed at the street where she keeps it parked, hoping to dissuade would-be thieves.

She also did something most police officers advise against: unlocking her doors in hopes of avoiding a smashed window.

“We have to stop the madness,” she said.

While she hasn’t seen any windows broken yet this year, her efforts haven’t stopped people from rummaging through her car periodically, which she says has happened four times this year.

Her neighbors, too, have been fed up with the damage. Stephanie Crews, who lives in the same apartment building as Clark, said three of her family’s cars were broken into in the past year, even when parked in a secured lot.

“I’ve literally watched them breaking into cars before,” Crews said. “If you feel like you have lots of break-ins, keep all your stuff out of your car.”

In a recent incident, two people broke into another neighbor’s car parked behind Clark.

Clark’s cameras caught them smashing the rear window and even climbing inside it. The motion-activated cameras cut in and out of the progression, but it appears to show the two people hiding inside the car while a security vehicle drives by.

“I was watching the video and thinking, ‘Where did they go?’” Clark said.

The two burglars cautiously stepped out in the next clip, walking over to Clark’s car, which they found unlocked. Clark found it the next morning with the doors opened and the rear hatch popped, though nothing had been taken.

The same thing happened a few days later, which prompted Clark to post the video clips on social media in hopes of drawing attention to the issue.

" I want people to speak up,” she said. “We have to hold these people accountable.”

