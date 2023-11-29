Surprise Squad
Suspects flee after robbing south St. Louis 7-Eleven overnight

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 4948 Christy...
According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 4948 Christy Blvd. and displayed handguns, announcing that a robbery was taking place.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are on the run after police say they robbed a 7-Eleven in south St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, two suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 4948 Christy Blvd. and displayed handguns, announcing that a robbery was taking place. The store clerk was then told to open the register. Cash, as well as cigarettes and lottery tickets, were taken from the store.

Police say the two suspects fled in a red Sedan.

This investigation is ongoing.

First Alert 4 will provide updates when they become available.

