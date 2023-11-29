Surprise Squad
POLICE: St. Louis Co. man sold fentanyl that killed twin brothers

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been arrested Wednesday on an indictment accusing him of selling fentanyl that killed the buyer and his twin brother.

Jesse Charleston, 33, of Florissant, was indicted by a grand jury on November 15 with three felonies: the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, the distribution of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

The indictment accuses Charleston of selling fentanyl, which resulted in death on March 21 in St. Louis; it also says that Charleston of selling fentanyl in St. Charles County on March 27, as well as possessing fentanyl in St. Louis on that same day.

Wednesday in court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jerome McDonald said that the person Charleston sold fentanyl to brought it home, where he overdosed with his twin brother.

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death carries a penalty of a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum term of life. Fentanyl distribution and possession with intent to distribute carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison each.

The Drug Enforcement Agency, the St. Charles County Police and St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force investigated this case.

