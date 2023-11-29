Police and BBB warn consumers of potential dangers with online marketplaces this holiday season

Surprise Squad
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The holidays are inching closer and many people may be shopping for presents and deals everywhere.

However, if you’re going to buy something from an online marketplace, buyer beware.

Police departments across the Metro have designated places outside police stations to offer a safe meet-up location for those online sales.

If your police department doesn’t have something like that, St. Charles City Police Lt. Tom Wilkison is urging you to go somewhere public.

“A lot of these businesses also have cameras that record the front exterior of their business, like the police department, so those transactions are also captured on camera should something happen, and it gives the police an immediate lead,” Lt. Wilkison said.

Lt. Wilkison is encouraging people to be vigilant when shopping online marketplaces this holiday season.

If it feels too good to be true, he said it probably is.

“Everywhere else you look it’s at a certain price point and you find the deal of the day and no one else is offering that, you’re likely buying a stolen item and you could be possessing stolen property,” Lt. Wilkison said.

If you’re selling an item that’s too big for you to bring somewhere and you need someone to pick it up from your house, Lt. Wilkison is urging you to make sure someone else is there with you.

Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau said this is where scammers will try to take advantage of you.

“You never want to send money until you do see the item,” Wetzel said. “Anybody can take pictures from the internet and post them for sale.”

Wetzel said one red flag is if someone is trying to move the conversation from the online marketplace to get your personal information, like your cell phone number.

“They may use that to open a Google Voice account to then scam other people so you really want to be careful if you’re selling things,” Wetzel said. “If they ask for any of your personal information, do not give it to them.”

Another thing to be aware of is Wetzel said scammers are constantly making new accounts.

“If there’s not a profile picture, that’s a red flag,” Wetzel said.

If you do become a victim of a scam, the BBB is encouraging you not only to report it to them, but also the website where the sale happened.

Wetzel said that could prevent other people from being scammed in the future.

