Person hit by car, killed on Highway 61 in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed while he was walking on Highway 61 in Imperial, Mo. Tuesday night.

Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Drive. A woman was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima southbound on Highway 61 when she hit 22-year-old Christopher Kelch, of Barnhart, who was in the roadway.

Kelch was pronounced dead at the scene.

