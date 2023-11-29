Surprise Squad
Person hit by car, killed on Highway 61 in Imperial

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed while he was walking on Highway 61 in Imperial, Mo. Tuesday night.

Missouri Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Drive. A woman was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima southbound on Highway 61 when she hit 22-year-old Christopher Kelch, of Barnhart, who was in the roadway.

Kelch was pronounced dead at the scene.

