Pedestrian killed on SB I-255 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (KMOV) -- A pedestrian was killed near Columbia, Illinois, Wednesday morning on southbound I-255.

The Illinois State Police said officers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut down after the crash, and traffic was being rerouted to Illinois Route 3.

No other information about the crash was immediately released.

Interstate Closure: SB I-255 is closed at Exit 6 in Monroe County. ISP is managing a crash near the JB Bridge. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use other bridges to enter Missouri. #ILTraffic — IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) November 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.