Pedestrian killed on SB I-255 in Monroe County
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY (KMOV) -- A pedestrian was killed near Columbia, Illinois, Wednesday morning on southbound I-255.
The Illinois State Police said officers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was shut down after the crash, and traffic was being rerouted to Illinois Route 3.
No other information about the crash was immediately released.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.