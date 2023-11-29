‘A mecca for outdoor recreation’: Ambitious plans underway to turn Alton riverfront into National Park

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Plans are ongoing to transform one of Illinois’s historic river cities into a destination.

For around five years work has been going into revitalizing Alton’s downtown and changes are already coming as old buildings are becoming new again.

But on the horizon is a more ambitious plan to make the Alton riverfront into a National Park, the first steps of which happened today.

Mike Diaz has been managing ‘Decaro’s’ pizza place in downtown Alton for five years bringing St. Louis-style pizza to Alton.

“It’s a cool river town, you know? Alton has a vibe about it,” said Diaz.

He can see downtown already changing.

“Drive down Broadway and you can start to see you know everything is full,” said Diaz.

Diaz said what’s to come is positive for everybody downtown.

“More customers, more jobs, just more success for this area in general,” said Diaz.

It starts with revitalizing the area, including the riverfront.

“We think it’s one of the most exciting big ideas for this region in a long time,” said Kiku Obata, a senior executive with AltonWorks.

Obata’s company, AltonWorks, is a redevelopment company that is seeking to revitalize both the downtown corridor and the riverfront.

“Why not make that a national park?” said Obata.

“It could be a mecca for outdoor recreation.”

Tuesday, the Alton Riverfront Commission took the first steps in attempting to make that a reality. They agreed to a planning study with the Army Corps of Engineers.

The end goal is to take the roughly 40,000 acres of protected land and add amenities that would bring visitors to Alton, and maybe even convince some to move there.

“There’s this concrete boardwalk here, we already have this beautiful marina here that needs a few simple upgrades,” said Obata.

The idea is to make the area family friendly, with walking and biking trails, boating, fishing and even pickleball courts. Plus, a re-done amphitheater.

“A place like Forest Park all packed in right along this beautiful riverfront,” said Obata.

AltonWorks has already secured a $20 million state grant to put in high speed fiber internet for most of Alton.

They’ve also acquired 34 properties downtown hoping to make the entire area near the river a destination. That includes converting two old buildings, into the Wedge Innovation Center, which is Altonworks’ signature catalyst project.

That would include a restaurant, space for start-up offices and office space.

“We believe that Alton will be a great little city,” said Obata.

