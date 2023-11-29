Man pleads guilty to Jennings armed robbery

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County man has pleaded guilty to an armed robbery in Jennings.

Richard E. Barber, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing is set for April, but both sides agreed to recommend 20 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

Court documents state Barber admitted to the Feb. 11 robbery at the Gas Mart on Lewis and Clark Blvd. He reportedly pointed a gun at a clerk and then stole money from the cash registers before driving off in a Chrysler Sebring.

Two days after the crime, Barber crashed the Chrysler Sebring on North Florissant Road. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Paramedics at the crash scene noticed a pistol on the car’s floorboard that looked like one used in the armed robbery. Investigators later found a hat and face mask that were worn during the robbery.

At the time of the robbery, Barber was on supervised release after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison at the time.

