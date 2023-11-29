Local advocate displays faces of child victims of gun violence in Washington, D.C.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On Tuesday, Illinois lawmaker Dick Durbin led a judiciary hearing to tackle gun violence as a public health crisis.

“Well overdue. It’s like nobody hears stories. You suffer in silence every day,” says local gun violence survivor, Anthony Taylor.

“Forty-five percent of patients with a gunshot wound are likely to return within 5 years with another one. That is a stunning statistic, “said Durbin.

Taylor was shot in St. Louis two years ago and almost lost his life.

“I can’t run again. It’s a constant struggle making an adjustment to a prosthetic,” says Taylor. “I’m a victim of gun violence and surviving it every day sometimes it just leaves me with a tear in my eye.”

Taylor started the organization Amp Connections after the shooting as a coping mechanism and support to gun violence victims across the St. Louis Metro.

“Everybody thinks you’re okay, and I still to this day don’t think I’m okay,” says Taylor.

“It’s coming into all communities. It’s not a matter of where you live anymore,” says Christine Ilewski of Faces Not Forgotten.

Ilewski founded Faces Not Forgotten 10 years ago to help put a face to the young victims of the epidemic tearing communities apart. One of the quilts with those painted faces was completed by students at CVPA High School.

“We were losing less than seven children a day when I began. The quilts now have eight portraits on them because we lost eight children in that age group every single day,” Ilewski says.

In November, her fight to raise awareness took her to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., to display the quilts that illustrate the stories of children killed by gun violence.

“The stories were the voices of our kids’ faces,” says Ilewski. “To be there in that audience, I wish the rest of the country could really get on board and understand what this means and how we gotta do something about it.”

Giving Tuesday is a national movement to give to well-deserving organizations. For more information on how to donate to Amp Connections, click here, and for Faces Not Forgotten, click here.

