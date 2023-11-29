Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Jury finds St. Louis man guilty in caught on camera carjacking

(WCAX)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis jury found a man guilty in a 2020 carjacking that was caught on camera.

Wednesday, James Blakemore, 36, was found guilty of carjacking, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim was napping in his work truck at the Convention Center MetroLink Station in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 16, 2020 when the crime occurred. The robber pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his cash and phone. The suspect also stole the 2016 Dodge Ram the victim was inside.

The stolen work truck had a GPS tracking device and “in-car cameras,” according to investigators. The victim’s boss gave police the truck’s location. When officers got to the area where the truck was, the suspect hopped out and ran away, but left behind a gun, and a debit card and EBT card with his name on it.

Investigators said Blakemore was seen on the in-car camera video recording. DNA matching Blakemore was found in the truck and on the gun. The victim also reportedly identified Blakemore as the carjacker.

Blakemore will be sentenced in March. He faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking charge, 10 years in prison on the felon in possession charge and seven years to life in prison on the brandishing charge.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Overnight pursuit involving multiple police units in north St. Louis ends near Riverview
Overnight pursuit following attempted carjacking in north St. Louis ends near Riverview, five arrested
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

Latest News

A man was injured during an attempted carjacking in the 4200 block of Beck Avenue Wednesday...
Man injured during attempted carjacking in South City
An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds
Two major health systems in Missouri are not going to be divided by I-70 anymore after they...
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems
Arnold S. Britt is accused of stealing from a crash victim.
St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing from a crash survivor pleads not guilty
Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems