Jury finds St. Louis man guilty in caught on camera carjacking

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis jury found a man guilty in a 2020 carjacking that was caught on camera.

Wednesday, James Blakemore, 36, was found guilty of carjacking, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim was napping in his work truck at the Convention Center MetroLink Station in downtown St. Louis on Sept. 16, 2020 when the crime occurred. The robber pointed a gun at the victim and demanded his cash and phone. The suspect also stole the 2016 Dodge Ram the victim was inside.

The stolen work truck had a GPS tracking device and “in-car cameras,” according to investigators. The victim’s boss gave police the truck’s location. When officers got to the area where the truck was, the suspect hopped out and ran away, but left behind a gun, and a debit card and EBT card with his name on it.

Investigators said Blakemore was seen on the in-car camera video recording. DNA matching Blakemore was found in the truck and on the gun. The victim also reportedly identified Blakemore as the carjacker.

Blakemore will be sentenced in March. He faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking charge, 10 years in prison on the felon in possession charge and seven years to life in prison on the brandishing charge.

