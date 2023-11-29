Surprise Squad
A journey through the Holiday Flower and Train Show

The Missouri Botanical Gardens Holiday Flower and Train Show has returned!
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Botanical Gardens Holiday Flower and Train Show has returned!

Because of COVID-19 and construction, the show hasn’t happened since 2019. Now, the floral displays can be seen inside the Emerson Conservatory.

The annual holiday show begins on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and ends on the first Sunday of the new year year.

