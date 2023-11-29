A journey through the Holiday Flower and Train Show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Botanical Gardens Holiday Flower and Train Show has returned!

Because of COVID-19 and construction, the show hasn’t happened since 2019. Now, the floral displays can be seen inside the Emerson Conservatory.

The annual holiday show begins on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and ends on the first Sunday of the new year year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.