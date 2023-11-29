Surprise Squad
Harris-Stowe facing possible accreditation loss after failing to submit data

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Harris-Stowe State University is facing a loss of accreditation for not meeting standards with the Missouri State Education Department.

The department said Harris-Stowe’s College of Education failed to submit the number of education majors who enrolled and completed the program in 2023.

The university will have an accreditation hearing in February.

First Alert 4 reached out to Harris Stowe for comment and they haven’t responded.

Last November, the university was sanctioned by the higher learning commission for being out of compliance with accreditation requirements.

