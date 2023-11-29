Giving Tuesday highlights need of local non-profits in season of giving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As millions of people around the world donate to charitable causes on a global day of giving, dozens of St. Louis non-profits hope to benefit from the generosity.

Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization that adorns thousands of graves with holiday wreaths every Christmas season, said wreath sponsorships are down this year.

“We’re a little slower than we have been over the last several years,” said Kathy Schulte, who helps coordinate wreaths laid at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. “Last year we had about 32,000 wreaths sponsored, so far this year we’re almost to 22,000.”

Jefferson Barracks boasts more than 200,000 gravesites, a number Schulte said she hopes to reach one day.

“We’d love to be able to have a wreath placed at each gravesite at some point in the future,” she said. “When you see even a section that’s full of wreaths, it’s awe-inspiring.”

If you’re interested in sponsoring a wreath, the cost is $17. Donations are due by 11 p.m. Tuesday to ensure the wreaths arrive by Dec. 16, when volunteers will begin laying them at the cemetery. To sponsor a wreath or to sign up to help, visit this website. Wreaths can be designated for a specific grave if so desired.

Meanwhile, Stray Rescue in St. Louis is also gearing up for a day full of donations for much-needed animal healthcare and supplies.

“We rescue over 2,000 animals a year, and none of them are healthy; they all come in, a lot of times severely injured,” said Aimee Dearsley. “If you do the math and factor in emergency surgery and other care that’s needed, we spend about $2.6 million every year on those necessities.”

Animals like two-year-old Mimsy, a dog who was found a few weeks ago in rural Missouri after being shot in the back with a bow and arrow, along with a broken leg. She was brought to Stray Rescue, where she is making a full recovery and is now available for foster.

“We call Giving Tuesday our “Superbowl” because as we’re getting ready to enter the winter months and the cold,” said Dearsley. “It’s just always so rough out there, but especially during the cold temperatures.”

Thanks to generous donors, the first $81,000 raised by Stray Rescue on Tuesday will be matched. The non-profit hopes to raise $250,000. To donate, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.