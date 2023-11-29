Surprise Squad
Flood insurance costs rising

Whenever it rains, Maya Brown worries.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Whenever it rains, Maya Brown worries. She escaped her home near McCausland and Southwest Avenue with two young children, wading through three feet of water during a day of widespread and devastating flooding on July 26, 2022.

“I sit, and I think about it every time it rains, ‘Are we going to flood?’” said Brown.

She said she can’t afford to keep buying new cars and replacing furniture if floods are going to become more frequent.

“I considered flood insurance just in case it does it again,” Brown said.

But Brown might find that the rates for the FEMA Flood Insurance Program (FFIP) are higher than they used to be. The program racked up huge debt because rates weren’t high enough to cover the costs of flood claims, so rates have been adjusted to better reflect the risk of flooding.

“They’re adjusting everyone’s rates. Some are going down, some are going up, quite a bit,” said insurance agent Michael Harmon of The Harmon Agency.

FEMA dropped the use of flood zones and determined each property’s actual risk based on the characteristics of the property and its proximity to water. Then the agency applied the latest insurance actuarial practices to determine the cost.

In some cases, rates are more than doubling. However, Harmon said that FEMA is limited to raising rates a maximum of 18% each year. He said homeowners can reduce their costs by up to 40% if they take steps to raise their HVAC system, hot water heater and electrical panel above the flood level.

“Part of the reason they’re doing this is to maybe give people an incentive to move out of those high-risk areas that are costing money over and over and over to the taxpayers,” said Harmon.

Homes and businesses in high-risk flood areas with government-backed mortgages are required to have flood insurance.

