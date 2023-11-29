Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Overnight pursuit involving multiple police units in north St. Louis ends near Riverview
Overnight pursuit following attempted carjacking in north St. Louis ends near Riverview, five arrested
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

Latest News

An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds
Two major health systems in Missouri are not going to be divided by I-70 anymore after they...
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems
Arnold S. Britt is accused of stealing from a crash victim.
St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing from a crash survivor pleads not guilty
Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems