Cortex getting $7 million to train Missouri’s tech workforce

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis-based Cortex will receive $7 million from Missouri to train the state’s tech workforce.

Cortex will partner with the Show-Me state and others to create the Missouri Tech First Program to train and hire workers for general IT, cyber security and coding.

Cortex said many of these positions require skills but not a traditional four-year degree.

“In a tech economy, you can have the most beautiful buildings and space, but none of that matters without the people,” said Sam Fiorello, the president and CEO of Cortex.

According to the state its tech industry employs more than 160,000 people and has generated $38 billion in state product, 10% of the state’s GDP.

