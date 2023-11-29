CITY SC announces end of season roster decisions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC have announced end of season roster decisions ahead of the 2024 season.

The following moves were made:

The Club exercised the options of eight players: Forward Sam Adeniran, midfielders AZ Jackson, Celio Pompeu, Jared Stroud and Akil Watts and defenders Lucas Bartlett, Anthony Markanich and Josh Yaro.

Two players had their contract options declined: Max Schneider and Michael Creek

John Nelson and Jonathan Bell are out of contract and are available in the year-end Waiver Draft.

MLS SuperDraft pick Owen O’Malley was waived.

“We thank Max, Michael, John, Jonathan and Owen for giving everything for the badge and we wish them the best moving forward”, said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel.

The MLS offseason begins on Monday, Dec. 11 with the trade window opening at 9 a.m. The End-of-Year Waivers process then begins on Dec. 12, followed by Free Agency on Dec. 13 and stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process on Dec. 14.

St. Louis CITY SC Players Under Contract For 2024

Goalkeepers (2): Roman Bürki, Ben Lundt

Defenders (7): Lucas Bartlett, Kyle Hiebert, Anthony Markanich, Jake Nerwinski, Joakim Nilsson, Tim Parker, Josh Yaro

Midfielders (12): Rasmus Alm, Njabulo Blom, AZ Jackson, Eduard Löwen, Tomáš Ostrák, Tyson Pearce, Miguel Perez, Célio Pompeu, Jared Stroud, Nökkvi Thórisson, Indiana Vassilev, Akil Watts

Forwards (4): Sam Adeniran, João Klauss, Niko Gioacchini, Caden Glover

On Loan (2): Selmir Pidro (FC Zlín), Isak Jensen (Viborg FF)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.