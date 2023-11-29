Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Christmas is coming: Here’s when the deadlines are for shipping packages

The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.
The holiday shipping schedule for a number of companies is out.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail be sent out by Dec. 16 for it to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you’re doing priority, you have four extra days to get those packages to the post office.

Meanwhile, FedEx recommends a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning...
Cardinals make Sonny Gray signing official at press conference
Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon
BODY CAM: Flock camera hit on stolen car leads O’Fallon, Mo., police to convicted felon wanted in armed robbery
The barn was engulfed in flames as crews reached the scene on Nov. 27, 2023. The cause of the...
‘Numerous’ horses killed, 1 person hospitalized in massive barn fire
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
A journey through the Holiday Flower and Train Show
A journey through the Holiday Flower and Train Show
Giving Tuesday highlights need of local non-profits in season of giving
Giving Tuesday highlights need of local non-profits in season of giving