Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinal Raymond Burke, a former archbishop of St. Louis, is facing new punishments from Pope Francis.

The Pope is revoking Burke’s right to a Vatican apartment and salary as a retired cardinal.

Pope Francis said Burke has been a source of quote “disunity” in the church.

Burke served as the St. Louis archbishop from 2004 to 2008

In 2014, Burke was fired as the Vatican’s high court justice.

Burke has also been very critical of the pope’s outreach to the LGBTQ+ community.

