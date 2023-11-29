Surprise Squad
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems

Two major health systems in Missouri are not going to be divided by I-70 anymore after they reached a definitive agreement to combine BJC in St. Louis and St.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two major health systems in Missouri are not going to be divided by I-70 anymore after they reached a definitive agreement to combine BJC in St. Louis and St. Luke’s health systems in Kansas City.

The agreement follows a letter of intent that was signed back in May. The transition is expected to begin at the first of the year.

Combined, the two have $10 billion in revenue, 28 hospitals and hundreds of clinics and service centers.

The president and CEO of BJC will continue in the role as the CEO of the integrated health system.

St. Luke’s CEO announced plans to retire at the end of this year.

