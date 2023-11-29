A Big Warm Up! Beneficial Rain Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Temperatures Nearly 25° Warmer Today than Tuesday

Widespread Rain Thursday and Friday

Heaviest Rain Thursday Evening Into Overnight

Today: What a change! Yesterday our temperatures didn’t even make it out of the 30s. Today is a whole different story, with highs nearing 60°! Enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts. While this upcoming week is still mild, there are more rain chances.

Rain Likely Thursday-Friday: Scattered showers are expected to move in from the south from late Thursday morning into the afternoon. Steadier and heavier rain is expected Thursday evening into the pre-dawn hours Friday. Rain may turn lighter during the Friday morning commute and eventually taper off. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-2″ are likely. Watch for ponding on the roads Friday morning and plan for a slower commute.

What’s Next: While this week will see temperatures in the 50s, it is a bit active as well. Watch for some low-end rain chances over the weekend and again next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.