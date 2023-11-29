Bank of America employees volunteer with Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On this Giving Tuesday, Bank of America employees continued the tradition of volunteering with Operation Food Search.

Dozens of employees Tuesday joined in to help with Operation Backpack. It’s a program to make sure children get nutritious food after school and on weekends.

They assembled more than 2,000 bags Tuesday, which helped save the organization thousands of dollars.

Operation Backpack gives kids a backpack that is filled weekly with kid-friendly, shelf-stable food. The program started back in 2006 and now provides more than 6,000 backpacks a week.

