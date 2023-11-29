Surprise Squad
Bank of America employees volunteer with Operation Food Search

On this Giving Tuesday, Bank of America employees continued the tradition of volunteering with Operation Food Search.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On this Giving Tuesday, Bank of America employees continued the tradition of volunteering with Operation Food Search.

Dozens of employees Tuesday joined in to help with Operation Backpack. It’s a program to make sure children get nutritious food after school and on weekends.

They assembled more than 2,000 bags Tuesday, which helped save the organization thousands of dollars.

Operation Backpack gives kids a backpack that is filled weekly with kid-friendly, shelf-stable food. The program started back in 2006 and now provides more than 6,000 backpacks a week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

