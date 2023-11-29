4YOU: Staying Power Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mission: St. Louis’ Staying Power Awards celebrate strength and determination.

This year, the nonprofit honored 12 St. Louisans, among them Lisa Lagrone and Maurice Goree. The awards spotlight the good that often comes from a rock bottom.

Lagrone has worked in violence prevention since the late 1990s. In 2021, she spoke to First Alert 4 to call for change after a spree of violence. A year after the interview, she started “Safe Streets, Safe Neighbors,” an organization that provides resources of support to victims of gun violence.

Goree is a current staff member at Mission: St. Louis, but years ago he walked into the organization looking for help finding a job after serving time in prison.

