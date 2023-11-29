360 Westport Plaza looking to hire before January opening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A new restaurant coming to West County is hiring.

360 Westport Plaza will open in January atop the gold tower at 111 West Port Plaza Drive. The restaurant is looking to fill several positions, including chefs, hosts, dishwashers, and bartenders.

A hiring fair will be held on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Starbucks at Westport Plaza. You can also apply online here.

