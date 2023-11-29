Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.(Pexels)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Cardinal Raymond Burke stripped of Vatican apartment, salary
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post
Overnight pursuit involving multiple police units in north St. Louis ends near Riverview
Overnight pursuit following attempted carjacking in north St. Louis ends near Riverview, five arrested
Layoffs expected after U.S. Steel ‘indefinitely’ idles primary operations at Granite City facility
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood
St. Louis apartment residents say thieves repeatedly targeting neighborhood

Latest News

An annual report from the Missouri Department of Social Services shows an increase in child...
Sleep-related infant deaths in Missouri are on the rise, annual report finds
Two major health systems in Missouri are not going to be divided by I-70 anymore after they...
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Arnold S. Britt is accused of stealing from a crash victim.
St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing from a crash survivor pleads not guilty
Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
BJC and St. Lukes in Kansas City reach agreement to merge hospital systems