1 person hurt in South City shooting

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hurt in a South City shooting Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Beck Avenue.

Authorities say three men were inside a pickup truck at Morganford and Chippewa when an unknown man opened up the truck and fired shots.

The man called for help at the Quiktrip located at Gravois and Loughborough.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

