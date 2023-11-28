Surprise Squad
YouTube TV working to repair KMOV feed

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - YouTube TV is working to repair the feed that brings KMOV onto the streaming platform.

YouTube TV users have been without the KMOV feed since Monday morning. KMOV contacted YouTube TV shortly after and was told that they were working on the problem, which was on their end.

Paramount confirmed to First Alert 4 that the CBS network feed would be restored on YouTube TV Tuesday evening. They hope to have local content back on the platform Thursday afternoon.

To contact YouTube TV regarding the inconvenience, call 1-833-855-0817.

