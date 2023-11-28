Wife of Hazelwood hotel manger feels ‘empty’ after husband was killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Hazelwood hotel manager was shot and killed Saturday outside the hotel he manages.

“I never ever thought I’d lose my husband to gun violence,” Octavia Johnson-Fooks said.

Johnson-Fooks is the wife of 52-year-old Victor Fooks. She said she has a hole in her heart, knowing her husband is no longer here.

“It’s just like an empty feeling. I feel like a cabinet with nothing in it. He would give anybody anything,” said Johnson-Fooks.

Hazelwood Police say just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Jaylin Mcelroy, 20, and Marshaun Brinkley, 18, both of Florissant, got into an altercation in a room at the InTown Suites Extended Stay Hotel and were asked to leave the premises.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Fooks, the hotel manager and his fellow associate went to the parking lot to ensure Brinkley and McElroy were leaving. The prosecuting office said Brinkley drew his firearm, McElroy and a juvenile suspect also drew their firearms.

Hazelwood Police say the suspects shot at Fooks, and he returned fire. Victor Fooks was struck by gunfire and crawled back into the hotel. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Lisa Clark was sleeping inside the hotel while bullets flew outside

“I heard a couple gunshots sounded like it was coming inside the building,” said Clark, who lives at the hotel. “He lost his life protecting everybody in that building.”

The suspects and the juvenile fled but were soon apprehended by neighboring law enforcement agencies.

McElroy and Brinkley are facing four felony charges, including second-degree murder.

“It’s like a shocker. I didn’t expect this,” said Johnson-Fooks.

