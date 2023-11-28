‘We have very limited powers’: St. Charles County votes down illegal immigrant resolution in chaotic meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A controversial resolution in St. Charles County that aimed to send a message about illegal immigration in the region failed to pass at the county council Monday night as it tied on a 3-3 vote.

The resolution sought to oppose a federal program, the Latino Outreach Initiative, that the International Institute of St. Louis is using to bring migrants from four Central and South American countries from Chicago to the St. Louis region.

The resolution would not have any enforcement power.

It comes as 20 states, including Missouri, are fighting the federal program in court.

The sponsor of the resolution, County Councilmember Joe Brazil said while the federal government considers the migrants legal immigrants, they got this wrong as the issue never passed through Congress.

He considers the migrants in this program illegal.

“This is based on illegal immigration that there’s a lot of folks that don’t believe the process was followed by the constitution, and that’s what it’s about; it’s not about not welcoming immigration into our country,” said Brazil. “So get that right.”

Passion and emotion were displayed at the meeting from both sides of the issue. At one point, County Council Chair Terry Hollander said the crowd was toeing the line “between passionate and rude.”

But opponents said the resolution would hurt minorities in the county.

“You create, however unintentionally, and contribute to a hostile environment,” said Alexandra Johnson

The resolution first came up two weeks ago, but was tabled. It has drawn rebuke from the Mayor of St. Louis Tishaura Jones, and got pushback from multiple members of the Board of Aldermen, including Daniella Velasquez.

“I think it’s just people just trying to raise their political profile in an election year,” said Velasquez.

Velasquez - the first Latina ever to be elected to the St Louis City Aldermen, said language in this resolution can be dangerous and counter-productive.

She said as the city and region continue to stagnate and even decline - the region needs immigrants.

“So if we’re gonna talk about immigration and boosting the economy and not just for political points, you want immigrants, new Americans coming to help.”

Alderwoman Velasquez also pointed to studies, including one by the George W Bush Institute, that show immigrants thrive in the City of St. Louis, ranking them 6th in the country.

The meeting was standing room only, and hecklers even stopped State Senator and candidate for Missouri Governor Bill Eigel from speaking.

Still, Eigel argued the federal government has this wrong.

“If we don’t oppose the federal government’s efforts, led by President Joe Biden, said Eigel. “Things are just going to get worse here in St. Charles County.”

And after some minor chaos, enough council members said immigration isn’t their job to tackle.

“We have very limited powers in what we can do. None of those include immigration,” said Councilmember Mike Elam.

One co-sponsor of the resolution, Matt Swanson, was not present for the meeting and, therefore, could not vote in favor of the resolution.

