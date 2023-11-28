Washington University professor under fire for ‘anti-Israel bias’ after social media post

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A social media post allegedly made by a Washington University professor is drawing criticism on campus.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, police in Los Angeles said protestors threw smoke devices and vandalized the home of the resident of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC. It was a response to that protest drawing attention in St. Louis.

A post on X, previously known as Twitter, from user @bretgustafson responded in part saying, “Pretty cool I’d say. Let those who enable mass murder not live in peace.”

The user’s account is now private, but his bio includes a link to his Wash U profile, which lists him as a professor of anthropology.

His response was shared by an account called @StopAntisemites, asking, “Are Jewish students safe in his classroom?”

First Alert 4 reached out to Washington University and they responded with this statement: “Bret Gustafson is currently employed by Washington University. The opinions he has expressed as an individual do not represent the university’s position. We do not condone intimidation and we will not tolerate discrimination, harassment or threatening behavior.”

The president of Hillel at Wash U, a Jewish campus organization, said, “WashU Hillel has received numerous communications from parents, students, and others concerned about Professor Gustafson’s anti-Israel bias, including his troubling post on X this past Saturday praising the vandalism that occurred at the AIPAC President’s home in Los Angeles, CA. We believe his latest post is contrary to the values of Washington University in St. Louis and our campus community.”

First Alert 4 reached out to Professor Gustafson for comment, but we have not heard back.

