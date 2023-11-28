Washington University gets $4.5 million grant to help long COVID patients
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Washington University is getting more money to continue fighting coronavirus.
With a new $4.5 million grant, the university will help St. Louis and area rural communities help patients experiencing long COVID.
The goal is to identify long-haul COVID symptoms faster, getting you on the path to a treatment that works.
Eight other groups around the country were also awarded part of the grant.
