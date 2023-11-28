St. Louis boy surprised with Disney World trip from Make-A-Wish

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 7-year-old from St. Louis who has hypoplastic left heart syndrome got a big surprise Tuesday.

Make-A-Wish Missouri and Kansas hosted a surprise wish reveal for Ash on Giving Tuesday. The boy found out his wish to go to Disney World would be coming true with a scavenger hunt and dance party at the nonprofit’s headquarters.

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a rare heart defect in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped and cannot pump blood well, according to the Mayo Clinic.

