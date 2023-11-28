Surprise Squad
Rep. Chris Dinkins calls on Gov. Parson to prohibit refugees from Gaza

Representative Chris Dinkins is calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to prohibit refugees from Gaza from coming into Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Representative Chris Dinkins is calling on Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to prohibit refugees from Gaza from coming into Missouri.

In a letter to Parson, Dinkins said she echos the same concerns as many Missourians who believe the refugees come from belief systems that are rooted in anti-American and anti-Israel sentiments and have little confidence in the Biden administration’s ability to prevent these refugees from even entering America.

Dinkins goes on to say the approach would send a strong message to residents that officials are committed to the safety, well-being and values of the people here in Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

