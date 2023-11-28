Surprise Squad
Pacific considers pay raises for city employees of up to 12%

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- The Pacific City Council is considering pay raises for city workers, which would take effect on January 1, 2024. City leaders are worried about losing workers to better-paying jobs.

In recent months, four officers have left the Pacific Police Department for better-paying jobs, according to Mayor Heather Filley.

“I think it is vital to retain the employees that we have today, which are very good employees. But it’s also vital to fill the positions that we do have vacant. And get good people and good candidates,” she said.

There’s been much attention given in recent years to the shortage of police officers and the efforts to keep officers from leaving for better salaries. But there’s also a shortage of city workers who are employed in the water, sewer and street departments.

“Hopefully, with these raises we’re able to keep those employees. We’ve had openings in our street department since August, and nobody has applied for these jobs,” said city administrator Harold Selby.

The raises would range from 3-12% with an average of around 10%. It’s estimated they would cost around $300,000.

Pacific resident Karla Stewart has asked whether the city should spread the raises over two or three years so it won’t cost so much at once.

“And that would be a strain I think on the budget,” she said.

Selby said the city’s cost for health insurance dropped and that he’s found cost savings to allow the city to be able to afford the raises.

“With this budget there’s plenty of room to cover this,” said Selby.

Filley said the large pay increase is needed in 2024 to retain workers, but any future raises would be smaller and more affordable. The council has to approve the raises by the end of December for them to take effect in 2024.

